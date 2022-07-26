Kent and East Sussex villages see water supplies returning
Some villages across Kent and East Sussex have had their water supplies returned following days of disruption.
South East Water said supplies were now flowing in Challock and Molash, Kent, which first saw interruptions on 16 July.
Supplies have mostly returned to villages near Maidstone, as well as affected areas in East Sussex.
The firm said the recent heatwave, burst pipes and high demand had caused "a number of challenges".
Customers in Wadhurst, Robertsbridge and Etchingham in East Sussex were without water, or had low pressure, after two pipes burst.
Residents in the villages of Coxheath, Ulcombe, Loose and Headcorn in Kent were similarly affected.
In a statement on its website South East Water apologised and said: "Supplies are returning to customers, we are aware there are some who remain without or with low pressure and we are continuing to refill the network to resolve this."
It said that those still facing interruptions would see supplies return by the end of Tuesday.
The company also said it had "considered imposing a temporary hosepipe ban to reduce water use" but opted to ask customers to voluntarily stop using their hoses in the hope it would have the same effect and increase water flow during a "period of extremely high demand".
South East Water added: "We are monitoring supply and demand in our network every day, and will review this decision should factors change."
Bottled water stations reopened at village halls in Coxheath, Kent, and Flimwell, East Sussex, at 09:00 BST on Tuesday, as the network continues to refill.