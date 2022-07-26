Middlewich homes: Revised plans for 390 houses set for approval
Plans for 390 new homes in a Cheshire town are set to be approved after developers revised their scheme.
Cheshire East Council had deferred the Glebe Farm scheme in Moston, Middlewich, asking for three-bedroom homes to be replaced by two-bed houses.
Taylor Wimpey's amended plan for Booth Lane sees the number of two-bed properties rise from 47 to 89 and three-bed homes reduced by 67 to 202.
The total number of homes was also reduced from the original plan for 405.
The development, which also includes public open space and a retail unit, was given outline approval in February, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Middlewich Town Council had objected to the plan, saying there were concerns over traffic and that improvements to infrastructure and amenities, such as doctors surgeries and schools, were required.
Moston Parish Council also objected, arguing houses were being built in an area which lacked infrastructure.
The amended application, which sees the number of four-bedroom homes rise from 77 to 87, is before councillors on Wednesday.
"The housing mix has now been amended to provide a greater proportion of two-bed units as requested by strategic planning board in March," said a planning officer, recommending approval.
The revised proposals were acceptable and would not have a detrimental impact on the area, planners added.