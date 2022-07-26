Hunt for the family of a Southwold WW2 diary girl
- Published
A woman is hoping to track down the family of a young girl after she came into possession of her World War Two diary.
Creative writer and poet Roz Goddard discovered the pocket diary in belongings she won for £30 at auction.
Ms Goddard, of Dudley, West Midlands used the diary, belonging to Lillian H Green of Southwold, Suffolk, to inspire students.
She is hoping to reunite the personal piece of history with surviving family.
Ms Goddard said the diary had been gathering dust in a box at her home and she had rediscovered it during a recent tidy-up.
The pocket diary belonged to Lillian who lived in St Edmunds Road, Southwold, before moving to Dudley on 29 June, 1940.
The year-long diary shows a fascinating insight into the young girl's life, including her apparent affection for a person called Harry.
Ms Goddard, a former poet laureate for Birmingham, now hopes to return the diary to Lillian's family.
Little clues
She was fascinated by little clues to the youngster's identity, including a message written by Sister Langford, leading her to speculate that Lillian attended a convent school.
She said: "I hope someone from Lillian's family, or perhaps even Harry's, will recognise it and we can reunite it with them.
There are also a lot of short references to "church" and "sisters".
The diary was part of personal effects which formed part of an auction lot Ms Goddard won for £30 about 15 years ago in Old Hill in the West Midlands.
"There are various entries about going to dances and seeing Harry", she added.
"Then on 2 June 1940, there was a reference that said 'Harry went away' so I wondered if that was reference to him going away to war."
"It is quite intriguing to think 'Did she stay here?', 'Did she marry here?', Ms Goddard added.
She posted her appeal to Twitter in the hope of finding someone who may be able to solve the mystery.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk