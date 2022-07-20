UK heatwave: Firefighters spend night tackling blazes across region
Published
Firefighters have spent the night damping down a number of blazes caused by the record heatwave.
Major incidents were declared by emergency services across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, with fire crews brought in from neighbouring counties.
Houses have been damaged by fire in Barnsley and a large wildfire occurred off Sprotbrough Road in Doncaster.
Meanwhile, hundreds of homes remain without electricity after the heat affected power lines.
It comes as the UK experienced record high temperatures, with Met Office figures showing Coningsby in Lincolnshire reaching 40.3C on Tuesday - the highest UK temperature ever recorded.
Rail services are struggling to return to normal, with damage to the East Coast Main Line in Bedford halting services to and from London until repairs are carried out.
Sheffield Supertram services have resumed after they were suspended on Tuesday over concerns that the heat could damage overhead cables.
A fire on railway sidings near Sprotbrough Road in Doncaster caused damage to a number of homes and gardens and homes.
Dave Cooper, who was evacuated from his home, said everybody in the street was safe.
"There are some personal things that we've lost that were sentimental to us, this was my parents' house," he said.
"But possessions, they can be replaced."
Several homes caught fire in Maltby, Rotherham, close to a Home Bargains store.
Alex Stafford, Conservative Rother Valley MP, said up to eight homes had been damaged, four badly, but there were no reported injuries.
Mr Stafford, who had been speaking to the county's deputy chief fire officer, said: "It is believed that a sofa was on fire on the open ground and the grass caught fire and spread rapidly."
In the Rossington area of Doncaster, the National Horseracing College said it suffered significant barn damage during a fire.
"Fortunately, all learners, staff and horses are safe," the college tweeted.
In Thirsk, North Yorkshire, farmers helped douse a large field fire with hosepipes. A nearby bird of prey centre said it was "about five minutes away from evacuating" as the fire ripped though the field.
In Lincolnshire, a fire in a four-storey apartment block in Boston, forced families out of their homes overnight. Elsewhere in the county eight fire crews put out field fires at Gayton le Marsh, near Alford.
Humberside firefighters fought a blaze in Asselby near Goole which was thought to have been started by electric cables in trees.
