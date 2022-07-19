UK heatwave: Major incidents in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Major incidents have been declared by emergency services in East, North and South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire as crews fight fires during record highs.
Houses have been damaged by fire in Barnsley and a large wildfire occurred off Sprotbrough Road in Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Police said the fires are being prioritised "in relation to risk to life and risk to property".
Humberside Fire and Rescue said people should only dial 999 "if there's an immediate risk to life".
It comes as the UK experienced record high temperatures, with Met Office figures showing Coningsby in Lincolnshire reaching 40.3C - the highest UK temperature ever recorded.
Plumes of smoke drifted from a burning field over train tracks and residential streets in the Newton area of Doncaster, with a long stretch of Sprotbrough Road closed.
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was tackling a blaze on Moorland Avenue in Barnsley, where a number of houses caught fire.
The fire service said it was "one of many" incidents it was dealing with, adding: "If the smoke from this fire is heading your way, please try to avoid it through shutting windows and doors."
