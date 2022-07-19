UK heatwave: More schools close due to extreme heat warning
More schools, which fall under the UK's first red heat alert, are closing or finishing early for the duration of the national emergency.
The Met Office's highest warning covers an area including parts of Berkshire, Hampshire and Oxfordshire.
Tuesday saw the UK provisionally record its highest-ever temperature, as thermometers hit 40.2C at London Heathrow at 12.50 BST,.
Parents are told to check councils' and schools' websites for further details.
Across Oxfordshire, St Barnabas' Church of England Primary School, Lord Williams's School, Mabel Prichard School, Northern House Academy, Chalgrove Community Primary School, Gillotts School closed on Tuesday.
Those partially closed include:
-St Mary and St John CE Primary School
-St Peter's Church of England Primary School
-St Mary's Church of England Infant School
-The Batt Church of England Primary School
-Meadowbrook College
-Bampton Church of England Primary School
-Barley Hill Primary School
Across Hampshire, Endeavour Primary School in Andover and Rowhill School in Aldershot are closed on Tuesday, as well as The Royal in Windsor, Berkshire.
The announcements come after several schools in Berkshire, Hampshire and Oxfordshire announced full or partial closures ahead of the red alert on Friday and Monday.
Unrelated to extreme weather, Swanmore College in Southampton is fully closed on Tuesday due to sewage issues. It will re-open on Wednesday as normal.
