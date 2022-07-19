UK heatwave: Yorkshire and Lincolnshire temperatures set to top 40C
- Published
Parts of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire could see their hottest day on record for the second day, with temperatures expected to reach 40C (107.6F).
Monday saw record-breaking temperatures in both counties, with 36.8C (98F) recorded at Coningsby in Lincolnshire.
In West Yorkshire, Bramham Park reached 36.7C (98F), beating Yorkshire's previous high of 36C (96.8F) from 2019.
The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning for parts of the country indicating a threat to life.
Network Rail has issued a "do not travel" warning and many rail operators have cancelled or reduced services.
The East Coast Main Line is closing in the afternoon between York, Leeds and London.
We have a new Yorkshire heat record. Bramham ended up with a maximum of 36.7C (98F), beating the previous set in Wakefield (36.0C) just 3 years ago pic.twitter.com/cjPPx3q73C— Paul Hudson (@Hudsonweather) July 18, 2022
East Midlands Railway warned of cancellations or reductions to its services from Sheffield and Lincoln.
TransPennine said services between Manchester Piccadilly and Sheffield were suspended "until further notice".
The operator's Hull to Manchester Piccadilly route and Huddersfield to Leeds stopping service would also not run on Tuesday, it said.
Hull Trains said it would be only running a single service early in the morning in each direction between the city and London on Tuesday.
Several schools across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have closed or are shutting early and many are relaxing their uniform policy to help pupils in the heatwave.
Councils across the region are on standby to deal with the heat causing problems with road surfaces.
Lincolnshire County Council said at 13:00 BST on Monday a road surface temperature of 54.3C (130F) was recorded in Martin, Timberland.
A number of visitor attractions have shut their doors.
Yorkshire Wildlife Park, near Doncaster, said it would remain closed on Tuesday to allow staff to look after the animals in the heat, although its Yorkshire Hive café and shop will open.
In Wakefield, the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, said it too was shutting the gates until Wednesday due to "the red weather warning in place".
Dry conditions have also resulted in several fires, with blazes reported in Uffington in Lincolnshire and Hellaby and Skellow in South Yorkshire.
