Yorkshire bus strikes: Striking staff to vote on new pay offer
- Published
Bus drivers and engineers are to be balloted over a fresh pay offer amid a series of strikes in Yorkshire.
Arriva said it was "pleased" to reach an agreement with the union Unite over a recommended offer for members taking part in industrial action.
The strike started in June and was suspended for a second time on Friday for talks.
Unite members will be balloted on the new agreement later this week. The union has been contacted for comment.
More than 300 buses were taken off the road on 6 June, until services resumed at the start of July.
Staff took action again from 13 July after rejecting an offer.
The strike affected 132 routes across West Yorkshire as well as parts of North, South and East Yorkshire.
"Arriva and Unite are pleased to have reached agreement today over a recommended offer being taken to union members in a ballot later this week," the transport company said.
