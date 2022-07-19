Annual Swan Upping gets under way along the River Thames
The annual census of the swan population has started on the River Thames.
Swan Upping takes place annually on the river in the third week of July.
This year's will be held over a typical five days, the first time since the coronavirus pandemic cancelled it in 2020 and cut it to three days in 2021.
It dates to the 12th Century when ownership of all unmarked mute swans in open water was claimed by the Crown to ensure a supply for feasts.
Swan Uppers travel along the river in rowing boats to weigh and measure cygnets and check them for any signs of illness or injury.
The process started at Sunbury Lock in Surrey on Monday and will continue at Eton Bridge in Berkshire on Tuesday.
It is scheduled to finish at Abingdon Bridge in Oxfordshire on Friday.
The Queen's Swan Marker, David Barber, will detail the number of swans, broods and cygnets counted.
Swans are not being removed from the river this year because of avian influenza. Cygnets are being disinfected before they are returned to the water.
