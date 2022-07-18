Heatwave: Yorkshire Wildlife Park and Maze attractions among closures

Monkey eating an ice lollyYorkshire Wildlife Park
Yorkshire Wildlife Park said on warm days its animals "even get icy treats made especially for them by our rangers"

Across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire the heatwave has led to the closure or cancellation of a number of attractions and events.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park, near Doncaster, said it would be closed on Monday and Tuesday to allow staff to look after the animals in the heat.

Elsewhere football matches have been postponed and race meetings abandoned.

Weather forecaster Paul Hudson said temperatures could reach up to 42C (107.6F) in parts of the region.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park
One of eight polar bears at Yorkshire Wildlife Park having a dip in the zoo's pool

A spokesman for the Yorkshire Wildlife Park said it had chosen to close "to allow our Animal Rangers to concentrate fully on caring for our animals".

However, it's Yorkshire Hive retail outlet, hotel complex, café and play areas "will all remain open as they are air conditioned", they said.

"We will be in touch with ticket holders to rebook them and will re-open on Wednesday.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused but believe in these extraordinary conditions closing is in the best interests of our animals as well as team and visitor safety."

Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Yorkshire Wildlife Park said closure was "in the best interests of our animals as well as team and visitor safety"

Leeds City Council confirmed its Tropical World wildlife park is also closed today and tomorrow "to ensure the safety of visitors, staff and the animals".

"The animal keepers will be focused on the welfare of the animals", it said.

The authority apologised for the closure but said the café and shop would remain open.

PA Media
York Maze opened its new landscape attraction on Friday to mark Lego's 90th anniversary.

In a tweet, York Maze, also apologised for its closure, saying: "All ticket holders have been contacted and offered to move or get a full refund."

Elsewhere, Hallam FC said it had postponed its under-23's match against Sheffield United on Tuesday night because of "the extreme weather forecast".

The club tweeted: "The priority is the safety and welfare of our players, staff and supporters.

"We will announce a new date in due course."

Beverley Races also cancelled its meeting on Monday evening due to "the severe red weather warning and for the safety of all concerned".

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Topics