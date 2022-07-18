Heatwave: Yorkshire Wildlife Park and Maze attractions among closures
- Published
Across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire the heatwave has led to the closure or cancellation of a number of attractions and events.
Yorkshire Wildlife Park, near Doncaster, said it would be closed on Monday and Tuesday to allow staff to look after the animals in the heat.
Elsewhere football matches have been postponed and race meetings abandoned.
A spokesman for the Yorkshire Wildlife Park said it had chosen to close "to allow our Animal Rangers to concentrate fully on caring for our animals".
However, it's Yorkshire Hive retail outlet, hotel complex, café and play areas "will all remain open as they are air conditioned", they said.
"We will be in touch with ticket holders to rebook them and will re-open on Wednesday.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused but believe in these extraordinary conditions closing is in the best interests of our animals as well as team and visitor safety."
Leeds City Council confirmed its Tropical World wildlife park is also closed today and tomorrow "to ensure the safety of visitors, staff and the animals".
"The animal keepers will be focused on the welfare of the animals", it said.
The authority apologised for the closure but said the café and shop would remain open.
In a tweet, York Maze, also apologised for its closure, saying: "All ticket holders have been contacted and offered to move or get a full refund."
Elsewhere, Hallam FC said it had postponed its under-23's match against Sheffield United on Tuesday night because of "the extreme weather forecast".
The club tweeted: "The priority is the safety and welfare of our players, staff and supporters.
"We will announce a new date in due course."
Beverley Races also cancelled its meeting on Monday evening due to "the severe red weather warning and for the safety of all concerned".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.