Queen's Baton Relay arrives in Staffordshire
- Published
The Queen's Baton has arrived in Staffordshire on the latest leg of an international relay ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
On Monday, the baton is being carried by members of the public through Newcastle-under-Lyme and Stoke-on-Trent before crossing into Shropshire.
The symbolic relay has already taken in a tour of Commonwealth nations abroad.
It is now making its way across the West Midlands before arriving in the Games' host city.
In Birmingham, at the opening ceremony on 28 July, the baton will complete a journey that began at Buckingham Palace last year when the Queen sent it on its way.
Safety precautions have been put in place for the relay as the UK braces for its potentially hottest day on record.
A celebration event due to be held in Hanley Park was called off due to the heatwave.
The Staffordshire leg takes in Keele University before heading to Kidsgrove and then Stoke-on-Trent, where the baton passes the World of Wedgwood and The Potteries Museum and Art Gallery.
Baton-bearers in Staffordshire include Kevin Healey, a champion of the needs of people with autism, and Rukia Bi, a chaplain at Keele University.
The relay then heads to Shrewsbury, where a free event is planned in Quarry Park.
Stoke-on-Trent City Council issued advice to people planning to watch the baton's journey, including keeping out of direct sunlight between 11:00 and 15:00 BST, drinking plenty of fluids, and applying sunscreen. It also advised wearing hats.
Shropshire Council also urged caution among attendees and said there would be covered seating areas, water bottles, and free sunscreen stations.
As for baton-bearers themselves, head of the Queen's Baton Relay, Lisa Hampton, said they would be taken care of in the hot weather, explaining: "It is about making sure that everyone just takes everything at their own pace.
"We will never ask anyone to run, we will never ask anyone to hurry, so we are just really excited to celebrate our baton bearers."
If you would like to share with the BBC images of the Queen's Baton Relay in the West Midlands, do so via WhasApp using this link: https://bit.ly/3OSVIrw
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk