Northern urges people to avoid rail travel on Tuesday
- Published
Rail firm Northern has urged people not to travel on Tuesday with record temperatures forecast in parts of England.
The company has advised passengers in the North East, Yorkshire, Humberside and the East Midlands to stay indoors and keep cool.
It said the advice was in response to health warnings from the government and Met Office.
Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 41C (106F).
Kerry Peters, Northern's regional director, said: "Given the guidance published by government and expected disruption caused by extreme temperatures, we feel this is the safest advice for our customers.
"There will be blanket speed reductions in place and a limited timetable in operation throughout the region."
Anyone who does travel is advised to carry sunscreen and water, and find shade at stations.
Northern's announcement follows speed restrictions being implemented on lines across most of England and Wales with fears the high temperatures could affect track safety.
Steel railways absorb heat and can be about 20C (68F) above the surrounding air temperature.
Additionally, the East Coast Main Line will be closed on Tuesday between 12:00 and 20:00 BST for all locations between York and Leeds and King's Cross in London.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.