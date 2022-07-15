UK heatwave: Changes to West Midlands train timetables
Rail companies are advising of changes to timetables as soaring temperatures are expected to hit the UK.
West Midlands Railways, Chiltern Railways and Transport for Wales, which operate in the West Midlands, say fewer services will be running.
It comes as a red extreme heat warning has been issued for parts of the country, meaning temperatures could hit 40C (104F), on Monday and Tuesday.
Passengers are being told only to travel when essential.
West Midlands Railways said extremely hot temperatures can deem railway tracks unsafe, as steel is easily able to absorb heat, while overhead electrical cable wires are also susceptible to high temperatures.
As a result, it said, speed restrictions and reduced timetables will be in place for safety reasons.
Chiltern Railways has issued a "do not travel" notice for the beginning of next week and said services could also be affected on Sunday with localised speed restrictions.
In preparation, it said, a full check of carriages with known air conditioning issues is being carried out, as well as air conditioning filter cleaning.
Transport for Wales said its services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham and Chester and Crewe are among those to be impacted, and advised customers to check before travelling in case of further changes to the timetable or on-the-day disruption.
It also recommended customers do not travel if they feel unwell and stay hydrated by taking a bottle of water while travelling.
