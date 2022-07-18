Carer jailed for having sex with patient at Surrey psychiatric unit
A healthcare worker who fathered a child with a patient at a psychiatric unit has been jailed for eight months.
The man, 36 and from London, admitted sexual activity with a woman with a mental disorder after she became pregnant at the Surrey unit in 2019.
The woman was incapable of looking after the baby so they were taken away by children's services after birth.
Sentencing the man at Guildford Crown Court, Judge Rufus Taylor said the harm he had caused was "very high".
The man pleaded guilty to the offence at the same court at a hearing in June.
The woman's mother, who lives in the New Forest, Hampshire, had previously raised the case with her MP over concerns about the future care of the child, born later in 2019.
None of the parties involved in Friday's case can be named to protect the child's identity.
