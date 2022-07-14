County lines drugs raids leads to dozens of arrests
More than 120 people have been arrested in a four-day crackdown on county lines drug dealing across south-west England.
Drugs with a street value of £638,000 were seized by five police forces between 4 and 8 July, along with £180,000 cash and weapons.
The raids also resulted in 230 vulnerable adults and children being safeguarded, police said.
It is the second phase of Operation Scorpion - the first phase in March resulted in 194 arrests.
County lines is the name given to drug-dealing networks connecting urban and rural areas, using phone lines, across the UK.
Those behind the networks often exploit children or vulnerable people.
'Impressive results'
The five forces - Avon and Somerset, Dorset, Devon and Cornwall, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire - worked alongside British Transport Police, South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SW ROCU) and the charity Crimestoppers.
Dorset Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Farrell said: "We've seen some impressive results in Dorset during this week of action, including a large number of arrests, the dismantling of a suspected cannabis factory worth around £20,000 and the arrest of a man who reportedly had £10,000-worth of drugs on him."
During the first phase in March, officers seized more than £400,000-worth of drugs, £130,000 cash, along with weapons, including Tasers, knives and machetes.
Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Kier Pritchard said: "Operation Scorpion is about combining the resources, intelligence and enforcement powers of all the police forces across the South West to create the most hostile environment we can for those intent on peddling their illegal drugs in our region."
