Forestry Commission introduces bark Beetle pest controls
The Forestry Commission is introducing measures in the South East to tackle a beetle pest.
The Ips typographus, or larger eight-toothed European spruce bark beetle, is being blown over from France and damaging native spruce trees.
Pheromone traps are being used, and the commission is encouraging land owners to help limit the spread of the beetle.
Nicola Spence, the UK's chief plant health officer, said the beetle does not pose a risk to human health.
The existing area under focus - Kent, Surrey, East Sussex and West Sussex - is to be extended into Hampshire to combat the further spread of the beetle.
The movement of susceptible tree material, such as spruce wood, bark and branches, is being restricted.
Woodland managers, landowners and the forestry industry are being urged to remove stressed or weakened spruce and replant with other species to limit potential spread of the beetle.
Jane Hull, Forestry Commission area director, said: "The enhanced plant health enforcement actions announced today will prevent this potentially damaging pest from becoming established, protect the forestry sector, and ensure our vital spruce are retained within the landscape."
Ms Spence asked for any sightings of the beetle to be reported to the Forestry Commission via its TreeAlert online portal.