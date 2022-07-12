Child poverty increases across North East
- Published
Child poverty rose across the north-east of England in the first year of the pandemic, despite it falling in many other areas, figures have shown.
Research carried out for the End Child Poverty Coalition by Loughborough University found that around the UK it was at the lowest level in seven years.
However, across the North East it went up by 12 percentage points to 38%.
It also rose by six percentage points in Yorkshire and the Humber, and by five in Wales.
Researchers analysed official figures from the Department for Work and Pensions, showing the percentage of children living in households with less than 60% of the median income in local areas.
They found it fell from 31% to 27% between 2019-20 and 2020-21.
'Precipice Edge'
The End Child Poverty Coalition, which represents more than 70 organisations, said this was likely to be due to government measures during the pandemic, such as temporarily increasing universal credit by £20 a week.
But it said over the past decade rates had remained "alarmingly high", especially in major cities and London boroughs.
More than half of children growing up in Tower Hamlets were living in poverty in 2020-21, and more than 40% of children in five more London boroughs, and Luton, Newcastle, Birmingham, Middlesbrough and Sunderland.
Coalition chairman Joseph Howes said: "There will always be conflicting government priorities, but surely the wellbeing of the most vulnerable children in our society should be front and centre, particularly as we go through the most severe period of price rises for 40 years.
"It remains incredibly worrying that at a moment like this there is nothing in the government's Levelling Up strategy on this issue.
"It still feels like we are on the edge of a precipice.
"There is significant concern that the numbers of children in poverty will now rise again sharply with families facing huge cost increases in the coming months."
Dan Paskins, director of UK impact at Save the Children, said: "There must now be an immediate focus on the universal credit system as a means of helping families on the lowest incomes weather the cost-of-living crisis."
A government spokesman said the eight million most vulnerable families will be protected during the cost-of-living crisis with at least £1,200 in direct payments from this week.
He said: "Through our £37 billion support package we are saving the typical employee over £330 a year through a tax cut this month, allowing people on Universal Credit to keep £1,000 more of what they earn and in April we significantly increased the National Living Wage to £9.50, the largest ever rise.
"In addition, we have expanded access to free school meals more than any other government in recent decades, while vulnerable families in England are being supported by the government's Household Support Fund - which was recently boosted by another £500 million."
