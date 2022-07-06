Cadbury workers to get 17.5% pay rise, says Unite
- Published
Workers at chocolate giant Cadbury have secured a pay rise of over 17% over the next two years.
More than 1,000 employees will receive the uplift as well as a 25% pay rise in holiday pay, Unite said.
Up to 80% of workers at Bournville in Birmingham, Chirk in Wales and Marlebrook in Hereford voted in favour of the deal.
The union said the deal set the standard for food manufacturing companies.
"Where employers can clearly afford to raise pay, we are determined to ensure that they do," Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.
