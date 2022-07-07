In pictures: Southampton hosts UEFA Women's Euro 2022
Football fans have descended on Southampton as the city hosts the UEFA Women's Euro 2022.
St Mary's Stadium is the venue of Northern Ireland's first ever match at a major finals, as the team takes on Norway on what is day two of the 2022 Women's European Championship.
The match kicks off at 20:00 BST on Thursday but fans have been gathering in the city centre throughout the day to enjoy a series of events, including live music and displays showcasing the history of women's football.
Councillor Satvir Kaur, leader of Southampton City Council, said the city was proud to host the tournament.
"Events like these are great to help cement Southampton on the map, bring people together and grow the local economy," she said.
Free fan festivals will also take place on match days on 11 and 15 July.
