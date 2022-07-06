In pictures: Queen's Baton Relay travels around the south of England
The Queen's Baton Relay is traveling through the south of England ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
The baton set off from Stoke Mandeville Stadium to Maidenhead at about 08:00 BST as it continues its journey covering the length and breadth of England.
Its route will take in a number of locations including Windsor, Aldershot, Winchester, Southampton, and Portsmouth, before heading to Ryde on the Isle of Wight by hovercraft.
The baton started its route at the Eden Project in Cornwall on Monday, before heading for Dorset via Plymouth and Exeter.
It ends its journey at Birmingham's Aston Hall on 28 July, the day of the games' opening ceremony.
Here are some of the highlights from the third day of the relay.
