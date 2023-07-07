Babbs Mill boys' icy lake deaths accidental, coroner rules
The deaths of four boys after they fell into a frozen lake near Solihull were accidental and "a devastating tragedy", a coroner concluded.
Finlay Butler, eight, and his younger brother Samuel, six, died, as did their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and another boy, Jack Johnson, 10.
They went into the water at Babbs Mill Park on 11 December 2022.
The boys went on to the ice after they fed ducks and skimmed stones, the inquest heard.
