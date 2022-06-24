Thames Valley Police scrutiny meeting abandoned over leadership row
- Published
A police scrutiny meeting was abandoned because members could not decide who should lead it.
Conservative and Liberal Democrat chairs were nominated by their respective parties but were tied at the Thames Valley Police and Crime Panel.
Conservatives argued they should lead the meetings for the next year because they have most members on it.
A Lib Dem councillor said it was "disgraceful" that Conservatives voted to adjourn the meeting.
The Conservatives have nine members, the Lib Dems four, Labour four and the Greens one. Two independent members who are not elected councillors can also vote.
The meeting in Aylesbury, which was attended by Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Matthew Barber, ended after about half an hour of discussions.
A meeting to appoint the PCC's new chief finance officer, due later on Friday, was also cancelled.
In the first Thames Valley Police and Crime Panel since May's local elections, Buckinghamshire Conservative councillor Simon Rouse nominated fellow Tory Keith McLean, who sits on Milton Keynes Council.
Mr Rouse said he proposed to other parties that the panel's chairperson was Conservative and another parties nominated the vice-chairperson. But the offer was refused.
Neil Fawcett, who represents the Liberal Democrats on Vale of White Horse District Council, nominated Milton Keynes Council's deputy leader and fellow Lib Dem Robin Bradburn.
But the meeting was ended after each candidate received eight votes each.
Mr Fawcett tweeted that it was "disgraceful" that Conservative members "prefer not to hold the Thames Valley PCC to account than compromise".
The next panel meeting will be held in September.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.