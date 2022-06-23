Renovated BFI South Bank cinema wins architecture award
A renovated cinema on London's South Bank has a won a major architecture prize.
British Film Institute (BFI) Riverfront, plus the attached bar and restaurant was one of 29 winners of the 2022 Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba) National Awards.
The building's previously outdated entrance was remodelled by architects Carmody Groarke.
The cinema is one of 12 London buildings to pick up a Riba award.
The awards recognise the UK's best new buildings and provide an insight into design and economic trends, according to Riba.
A mock-Tudor house in Surbiton, south-west London, was also among the winners.
Kiln Place, a social housing estate in Camden, took an award for a redevelopment of the site which created 15 new homes.
Other winners in London include a Grade II-listed church in Hackney, a community centre in Fulham and a school refectory in Roehampton.
Outside of the capital, Sutton Hoo - a viewing tower at an Anglo-Saxon royal burial site in Suffolk - was also among the winners.
Other winners included a remote studio in the Scottish Highlands and a renovated North Yorkshire pub.
Riba president Simon Allford said: "At a time when we need to bring people together and plan for a sustainable future, this year's Riba National Award-winning buildings offer much hope.
"This is a powerful collection of buildings that show, despite the economic, political and social turmoil of the last few years, how great architecture can emerge even in challenging conditions."