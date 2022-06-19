Spectacular pink and orange sunset lights up sky

A pink, red and orange sky behind a single treeNick Spence Photography
Nick Spence captured this stunning scene in Much Wenlock, Shropshire, looking towards the Shropshire Hills

A spectacular pink, red and orange sunset bathed skies in the most incredible light as these photographs from across the country show.

After a day of rain in many places followed the hottest day of the year, a breathtaking evening filled the air as the sun went down on Saturday.

The phenomenon was apparently caused by a wave of Saharan dust getting caught in the atmosphere.

Many rushed out to capture the moment, which in some parts even included a beautiful pink rainbow.

Norbert Moricz snapped some remarkable shots on Tresco, on the Isles of Scilly.

"I saw from my room, that all the bushes seemed to be on flame," he said.

"A minute later, I realised, tonight's kind of sunset happens only a few times a year."

Norbert Moricz
When his room was bathed in orange light, Norbert Moricz thought there must be a fire

Amy Shakespeare was one of the lucky ones able to photograph the unusual rainbow when it appeared.

Here it is, in all its glory, above Falmouth in Cornwall.

Amy Shakespeare
The unusual pink and yellow rainbow was seen across the country

Meanwhile Amy Langston, who lives in Birmingham city centre, said she was in her pyjamas watching Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when she saw the sun reflecting on the flats opposite hers.

"I got ready as fast as I could - I thought the sky is more exciting than this," said Amy, who runs the Birmingham-based Instagram account Bab About Town.

Here are her photographs, and some more we've been sent today.

Amy Langston
Godawful? Surely not. The canals of Birmingham under Saturday's beautiful skies
Amy Langston
"I have not used a filter on this," Amy Langston, aka Bab About Town, told her followers
Martin Debney
How many colours? Photography Martin Debney captured this in Wall Heath, with the South Staffordshire Railway Walk in the background
Duncan Monk
The sky was ablaze with orange and hints of purple over Hartlebury in Worcestershire
Gurmit Sandhu
A completely pink sky above Coventry
William Freeman
The amazing rainbow was snapped by William Freeman in Moseley, Birmingham
Norbert Moricz
"Tonight's kind of sunset happens only a few times a year", said Norbert Moricz, of Tresco on the Isles of Scilly

Related Topics