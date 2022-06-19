West Midlands Ambulance Service recruitment response 'fantastic'
More than 200 people expressed interest in joining West Midlands Ambulance Service at a recruitment day.
The event at Shrewsbury Town Football Club saw 250 people show an interest in becoming a paramedic, bosses said.
Almost 500 student paramedics are being sought by the service.
The event comes after the service revealed earlier this month it had faced record delays, and more recruitment days are planned.
In May, nursing director Mark Docherty described the situation as "catastrophic because of long hospital handovers and delayed response times.
A second recruitment event is planned for 26 June at Himley Hall in Dudley and a third in Warwick on 9 July.
At the first event last Wednesday, potential candidates met operational staff, tutors and community first responders to find out more about the roles.
WMAS Recruitment Manager, Louise Jones, said: "It was fantastic to see so many people come along to Shrewsbury Town and show an interest in joining the ambulance service.
"We're now really looking forward to our next event at Himley and having the opportunity to talk to lots more people who are interested in starting a career with us."
