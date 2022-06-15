Historic English pubs recognised for their interiors
A number of pubs across England have been recognised for their historic or unusual interiors.
In total 11 pubs have been listed, upgraded or relisted by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.
The Grade II Bridge Inn in Topsham, Devon is among those relisted.
Historic England said the interiors help "tell the fascinating story of pubs over the centuries and how they reflected society".
The other pubs can be found in Leeds, London, Hampshire, Oxfordshire, Suffolk and Lancashire.
The Bridge Inn has been run by the same family since 1897 and retains many of its historic features.
It includes a panelled corridor, rare historic glazed advertising, a stone fireplace and a hatch through which drinks are fetched.
It has been relisted to update the way it was described on the National Heritage List, which was written 30 years ago.
The list of pubs was put forward by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Pub Heritage Group, as part of a collaboration with Historic England.
Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England said: "At a time when many historic pubs in England are susceptible to change or at risk of closure, we are pleased to celebrate pubs that have kept their remarkable interiors.
"These rare interiors help tell the fascinating story of pubs over the centuries and how they reflected society."
Heritage Minister Nigel Huddleston said: "Our historic pubs are national institutions that have sat at the heart of local communities for generations, bringing people together and shining a light on our shared past.
"These listings recognise and celebrate the importance of the local pub to people across the country and will make sure their legacy endures for many years to come."
The full list of pubs:
- Whitelock's Ale House in Leeds (upgraded from Grade II to Grade II*)
- The Prince Alfred in Maida Vale, London (upgraded to Grade II*)
- Blythe Hill Tavern in Catford, London (newly listed at Grade II)
- Red Lion in Westminster, London (relisted at Grade II)
- Admiral Vernon in Dagenham, London (newly listed at Grade II)
- Harrow Inn near Petersfield, Hampshire (relisted at Grade II)
- North Star near Steventon, Oxfordshire (relisted at Grade II)
- Kings Head (Low House) in Laxfield, Suffolk (relisted at Grade II)
- The Victoria in Great Harwood, Lancashire (relisted at Grade II)
- Black Horse in Preston, Lancashire (relisted at Grade II)
- The Bridge Inn in Topsham, Devon (relisted at Grade II)
Historic England said Grade II buildings are of "special interest", with Grade II* being "particularly important buildings of more than special interest".
