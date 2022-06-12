Dragons' Den star Hilary Devey dies aged 65
Former Dragons' Den star Hilary Devey has died aged 65.
Devey, who grew up in Leeds, died after a long illness on Saturday night, her former agent Benjamin Webb said.
The Bolton-born entrepreneur, who founded the multimillion-pound freight distribution business Pall-Ex in the 1990s, died at her holiday home in Morocco.
Mr Webb said Devey was a "remarkable lady and an inspiration" who was "so proud" of her work on Dragons' Den.
She joined the popular TV show in 2011 and left in 2012, going on to present Channel 4's The Intern.
In 2013 she was made a CBE for her career in business and her contribution to charity.
Devey's charitable work included her position as vice-president of the Carers Trust and she was also a patron of the Stroke Association, having herself suffered a stroke in 2009.
Her former Dragons' Den co-star Theo Paphitis tweeted: "So sad to hear of the passing of the lovely Hilary Devey. She left us all with some fantastic memories, may she rest in peace. My thoughts are with her family. x"
