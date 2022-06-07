North East Ambulance Service: Javid considers independent probe over 'cover-up'
- Published
Health Secretary Sajid Javid is considering an independent review into claims an ambulance trust covered up details of patient deaths following mistakes by paramedics.
It follows a Sunday Times story that North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) withheld information from coroners.
The newspaper reported concerns were raised by whistleblowers about more than 90 cases from 2018 and 2019.
Last month NEAS apologised for making changes to one investigation report.
Mr Javid told the Health and Social Care Committee of MPs he understood there had been a review by NHS England.
'Deeply' concerned
However, he added: "What I am considering though is whether there should be a more independent review of the allegations that have been made.
"Those allegations deeply concern me, especially around potential cover ups, including of deaths, and that is something I take incredibly seriously.
"So I'm seriously considering at this point and have asked for advice on whether we should have an independent review."
The Sunday Times said whistleblowers believed NEAS had prevented relatives from knowing the full details about how their loved ones died.
It reported that in some cases appropriate treatments had not been offered by paramedics, and the service failed to provide full information to coroners' officers.
'Profoundly sorry'
In response to the allegations, Dr Mathew Beattie, medical director of the NEAS Trust, said: "We always welcome external scrutiny, and we've had a significant amount of it over the past two years regarding our policy and procedures relating to our relationship with the coroner and releasing information.
"All of that has given us very positive feedback that we are doing the best we can do and providing the coroner with all the information that they require, so I don't personally feel we need a further intervention."
He added the organisation was "profoundly sorry" over one report which was changed to make the service look better.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.