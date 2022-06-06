In Pictures: Platinum Jubilee fun across West Midlands

Ann Quinn
The race is on, with 'The Queen' falling well behind in a Coventry sack race

Thousands of people across the West Midlands marked the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with street parties and celebrations.

Despite indifferent weather conditions, neighbours, friends and communities came together to mark the monarch's 70-year reign.

The Queen said she was "humbled and deeply touched" by the wider Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

In a "thank you" letter after a concluding pageant in London, she said she remained committed to serving as monarch with the support of her family.

The Queen said despite not being at every event: "My heart has been with you all."

Benevolent Union of Steampunk Tinkerers
The Benevolent Union of Steampunk Tinkerers, from Dudley, celebrated at Baddesley Clinton
Dani Saveker
Residents from three streets came together for a street party in Boldmere, near Sutton Coldfield
Rob Clayton
A corgi cake created by Iris Adams in Lichfield
David Peace
A colourful array of Platinum Jubilee treats in Dosthill, near Tamworth
Jeff Reynolds
Crowning glory for residents in West Bromwich
Julie Thomas
Julie Thomas made a crown from an old CD stand, a discarded plant stand, a broken lampshade, two decanter stoppers and broken jewellery
Michelle Ward
Platinum Jubilee morris dancing in Broadway
John Bray
A platinum jubilee flower arrangement by Sheila Bishop in Hartlebury
Rob Clayton
A wave for the Queen from street-partying residents in Lichfield
Valerie Gough
It might have been coat weather but residents still came together in Gnosall, near Stafford
Nigel Wheeler
A celebration party took place in Telford for members of the deaf community

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics