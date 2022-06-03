Jubilee beacons lit across North East and Cumbria

There were dramatic scenes at Cawfields Quarry

Beacons have been lit across the North East and Cumbria to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The tributes were visible at town and city centres as well as landmarks across the region - ranging from castles to the top of fells, including Scafell Pike, England's highest.

There was also a chain of them along the 73-mile stretch of Hadrian's Wall.

And at Northumberland's Cawfield Quarry an archer fired a flaming arrow into a floating bonfire beacon on the water.

A beacon blazed in front of Stockton Town Hall
Crowds turned out for the lighting of the beacon in Stockton
The beacon at Carlisle Castle was lit by the city's mayor
The archer who lit the floating beacon was dressed as a Roman soldier
In Durham a 1952 portrait of the Queen was projected onto the Town Hall

