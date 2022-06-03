Platinum Jubilee: Beacons lit across Devon and Cornwall

St Martins Stores and Post Office
A beacon flares on the island of St Martin's on the Isles of Scilly

More than 80 beacons have been lit across Cornwall and Devon to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

They were set ablaze as a part of tributes to the Queen's seven decades on the throne.

Among the locations was St Agnes Lighthouse in Scilly, which was lit for the first time in 111 years.

Other beacons were lit at the Royal Citadel in Plymouth, Corbyn Headland in Torquay and Chapel Carn Brea near Redruth in Cornwall.

John Peacock
St Agnes lighthouse on the Isles of Scilly was lit up for the first time in 111 years for the Platinum Jubilee

People in Crediton, Dawlish, Brixham, Newton Abbott, Dartmouth, Teignmouth and Kingswear, also lit beacons on a clear and calm evening.

John Peacock, from St Agnes, said lighting the St Agnes Lighthouse, which is now a private home, was "amazing".

"It was really special, one of those events for the whole island to come together," he said.

Naomi Burden
Bodmin Beacon was lit up against the clear night sky

About 3,000 beacons were set ablaze across the UK and the Commonwealth on Thursday to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Cherry Gilchrist
A beacon creates a dramatic backdrop at Topsham in Devon

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics