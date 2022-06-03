Beacons shine bright across the West Midlands
Beacons around the West Midlands shone bright, after they were lit on Thursday evening in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
More than 3,500 beacons were lit across the UK and in the capital cities of Commonwealth countries, with Her Majesty participating in the beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle.
The West Midlands continues to celebrate the Jubilee over the weekend, with more street parties planned.
