Platinum Jubilee: South East plans almost 2,000 street parties
Almost 2,000 street parties are planned across the South East in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
In Kent, 639 street closures were given the go ahead, in Sussex 611 parties are planned and in Surrey there have been 641 requests to hold street parties.
About 500 children from nine local schools attended the first community party in Gravesend last week.
The parties are part of a host of events including open-air theatre, carnivals and a river pageant.
On Wednesday, patients and service users at Ellenor Hospice joined for a celebration at the hospice in Coldharbour Road in Northfleet, Kent.
Crowds enjoyed garden games and musical performances by local musicians in tribute to the Queen's reign.
Elsewhere, performers are rehearsing ahead of a seafront carnival in Eastbourne, East Sussex, on 4 June and for a celebration titled "Tales Through Time: A Right Royal Gallop" set to be held at Westenhanger Castle in Hythe, Kent.
Jubilee-themed decorations have also begun appearing in towns and villages across the South East this week.
As well as street party celebrations, 219 official beacons will be lit across the South East to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
Kent has the second highest number of official beacons in the UK with 113, East and West Sussex have 75 and Surrey is home to 31.
