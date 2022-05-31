Met Police accused of being selfish for 'poaching' officers
- Published
Two Police and Crime Commissioners (PCC) have accused the Metropolitan Police of "poaching" officers from their forces because of recruitment problems.
On Twitter Matthew Scott, PCC for Kent, said the Met's "failure to recruit" would be "felt by neighbouring forces".
Sussex PCC Katy Bourne accused the Met of putting its own targets "ahead of community safety".
The Metropolitan Police are trying to recruit 4,000 officers by March 2023.
Speaking to the BBC, Mr Scott called for the Met and the Mayor of London to put a stop to using bonus payments to lure experienced officers into London from other forces.
The Met said in a statement it was offering a "one-off financial incentive of £5,000" to "retain experienced officers and attract even more uniformed police constables to work in the capital".
The failure of @metpoliceuk and @MOPACLdn to recruit will now be felt in neighbouring police forces as they seek to selfishly poach our experienced and trained officers to meet their own targets. https://t.co/vMNHRBIdkr— Matthew Scott (@matthewscottpcc) May 31, 2022
Mr Scott said: "They're targeting our experienced officers to meet their own recruitment targets, not having any look at the system around them or the community safety impact that will have.
"It's selfish and they're only doing it to meet their own recruitment targets whilst putting extra pressure on us."
In a post on social media, Ms Bourne said the Met's recruitment scheme "does nothing to increase overall net recruitment into policing and just serves to make [the] whole system more expensive at time when all forces are feeling budget pressures."
She added that the force "don't care" about the bigger picture.