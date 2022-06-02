Platinum Jubilee: Beacons being lit across South West
More than 80 beacons are being lit across Cornwall and Devon as part of a tribute to the Queen.
About 3,000 beacons will be set ablaze across the UK and the Commonwealth on Thursday to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
The main beacon, involving the sculpture Tree of Trees, will be lit in a ceremony in Buckingham Palace.
Locations across the South West with beacons include the Isles of Scilly, Pendennis Castle in Falmouth, Start Point and Clovelly.
There are 37 being lit in Cornwall and 47 in Devon.
'Extremely honoured'
Others include Charlestown Harbour, Pentillie Castle, Orcombe Point in Exmouth and Whitchurch Down in Tavistock.
One beacon will be lit on the hill at Carn Brea, in a prominent position near Redruth.
Councillor Bob Drew, chairman of Carn Brea Parish Council, said: "We are delighted and proud to be involved in this celebration and to light our beacon on top of Carn Brea for people to see for miles around."
On the Isles of Scilly, St Mary's lifeboat station is one of seven RNLI stations around the UK lighting a beacon.
Mark Dowie, RNLI chief executive, said: "The seven lifeboat stations are extremely honoured to have been selected to celebrate this historic milestone."
More information about the location of the beacons can be found on the department of culture, media and sport website.
