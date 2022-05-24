Queen's Jubilee: M62 motorway markers added to 2022 heritage list

Two stone markers denoting the Yorkshire-Lancashire border are among six sites given protected status to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The commemorative masonry marks the points where the M62 crosses between the two.
Her Majesty unveiled the stones - which sport a rose in the colour of their respective county - when she opened the motorway in 1971.
Five other places visited by the Queen have also been awarded protection.
They include All Saints' Church in Birmingham, which she opened in 1955, and the high-tech Hampshire Public Records Office, completed in 1993.
The Sun Pavilion and Colonnade in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch and the Imperial Hotel in Stroud, Gloucestershire, round out the list.
Historic England, which advised the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to issue the protected status, said the chosen sites reflected key social, technical and cultural changes over the 70 years of the Queen's reign.
Stone markers, M62
Sun Pavilion and Colonnade, Harrogate
All Saints' Church, Birmingham
Hampshire Archives, Winchester
Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch
Imperial Hotel, Stroud, Gloucestershire
Heritage minister Nigel Huddleston said the listings were "a fitting way" to mark the Queen's Jubilee.
"These historic sites provide a fantastic opportunity to reflect on how much life in the UK has changed during Her Majesty the Queen's 70-year reign," he said.
"Listing them as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations is a fitting way to pay tribute to the longevity of her service."