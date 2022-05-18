Zef Eisenberg: Braking error may have led to racer's death, inquest told
- Published
The founder of a fitness firm who was killed attempting a land speed record may have braked too soon in the moments before the crash, an inquest has heard.
Guernsey-based Zef Eisenberg, who launched Maximuscle, died during the attempt in a Porsche 911 Turbo at Elvington Airfield, near York, in 2020.
An inquest in Northallerton heard the brakes may have been applied before the car's parachute had fully deployed.
This caused the car to become "unstable", the inquest was told.
In a statement, race marshal Graham Sykes said Mr Eisenberg, a 47-year-old father-of-two, had successfully used the car throughout the day.
However, Mr Sykes said as the parachute deployed on the final run of the afternoon, "the car began to lift as though air had got under it".
'Tragic accident'
Mr Sykes said it was likely Mr Eisenberg, who was a "well-known and much respected driver", had "got the sequence wrong" and applied the car's brakes before the parachute had fully deployed.
"Sadly, I feel driver error caused this tragic accident," he told the inquest.
Malcolm Pittwood, who was appointed by Motorsport UK as the attempt coordinator on the day, said Mr Eisenberg had been attempting to set speed records for a flying and standing start.
He also wanted to have "bragging rights" on social media as the creator of the world's fastest Porsche - an achievement which would not have been recognised by Motorsport UK, he said.
"Zef had in his mind that he was able to drive the world's fastest Porsche motor car and he wished that information to be recorded," he told the inquest.
Mr Eisenberg, who was from north London, had previously survived a motorcycle crash at the same airfield in North Yorkshire in 2016 when his turbine-powered motorbike failed to stop at the end of the runway.
He suffered 11 broken bones, including his pelvis.
He returned to racing in 2017, despite concerns he would never walk again, and in 2018 became the fastest biker to ever ride on sand, recording a speed of 230mph (370km/h).
In 2019, Mr Eisenberg set the record for the "flying mile" at Pendine Sands in Wales.
The businessman, who left school after his GCSEs, founded Maximuscle in 1995.
He moved to Guernsey after the firm was sold to pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline in 2011 for £162m.
The inquest into Mr Eisenberg's death is due to resume at a later date.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.