Blue Flag awards given to 14 Kent and Sussex beaches
Fourteen beaches across Kent and Sussex have received Blue Flag awards from Keep Britain Tidy.
They include Botany Bay and Joss Bay in Thanet, Kent, as well as St Leonards Marina and Brighton Central beach in East Sussex.
Blue Flag status is an international award recognising water quality, safety and cleanliness.
Some of the beaches receiving awards had previously been subjected to waste pollution by Southern Water.
Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said the awards were a testament to "all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our blue spaces".
She added: "People who visit a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards."
A number of beaches also received the Seaside Award, which is presented to the best beaches in England and is used to celebrate the quality and diversity of resorts.
They include beaches in Worthing, Sandgate, Leysdown, Dymchurch and Herne Bay.
Dymchurch beach on the Romney Marsh in Kent received a Seaside Award for the first time ever.
Full list of Kent and Sussex beaches to receive Blue Flag awards:
- Brighton Central - Brighton and Hove Council
- Hove Lawns - Brighton and Hove Council
- Tankerton - Canterbury City Council
- Marina St Leonards - Hastings Borough Council
- Sheerness Beach - Swale Borough Council
- Leysdown Beach - Swale Borough Council Minster Leas - Swale Borough Council
- Botany Bay - Thanet District Council
- Joss Bay - Thanet District Council
- Minnis Bay - Thanet District Council
- West Bay - Thanet District Council
- St Mildreds - Thanet District Council
- Margate Main Sands - Thanet District Council
- Stone Bay - Thanet District Council