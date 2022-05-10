Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Historic England releases picture map

By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands

The Queen visited the Ludlow Festival at Ludlow Castle on 10 July 2003

An online map showing pictures of visits made by the Queen has been launched to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

Historic England said its map highlighted some of the "significant places" the Queen had visited both before and during her 70-year reign.

Duncan Wilson, Historic England's chief executive, said he hoped the pictures would inspire people to "follow in her footsteps" and visit local sites.

More than 30 visits to the West Midlands are included in the online map.

Uptown Girl: The Queen met Westlife when she visited the Birmingham Hippodrome on 29 November 1999 for the Royal Variety Performance
In March 2006, she attended a service of thanksgiving in Stafford at the Church of St Mary
The monarch officially opened the Great Charles Street Queensway Tunnel in Birmingham on 7 April 1971
The Queen laid the foundation stone for the new Coventry Cathedral on 23 March 1956
Dudley Zoo and Castle's interpretation centre was opened by the Queen during a visit on 24 June 1994
On 10 July 2003, she was in Ironbridge as part of a wider visit to Telford during the town’s 40th anniversary celebrations
The Queen visited Lichfield Cathedral on 20 July 2011 to attend a service of thanksgiving and to present medals to soldiers of the Royal Mercian and Lancastrian Yeomanry, who had completed a tour of Afghanistan
In November 1981, HRH visited the set of police series Juliet Bravo, which was recorded at Pebble Mill Studios in Birmingham
To mark 250 years of the Royal Worcester Porcelain factory in March 2001, the Queen unveiled a plaque during a visit
All the world was a stage when Queen opened the new RSC theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon on 4 March 2011
The Queen and Prince Philip visited Shrewsbury Castle on 24 October 1952

