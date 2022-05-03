Tesco teams up with Uber to deliver groceries from 20 stores
Supermarket Tesco has teamed up with ride-hailing company Uber to expand its grocery delivery service.
Deliveries will come from 20 stores across the UK, including Edinburgh, Bradford, Portsmouth, Norwich, St Albans and Letchworth.
Uber Eats couriers will deliver products ordered via the supermarket's Whoosh service.
The retail giant has been keen to cash in on the demand for rapid delivery which grew during the pandemic.
Tesco launched its Whoosh service, which aims to deliver food and drinks in under 60 minutes, in May 2021 and now covers 200 Express Stores across the UK.
Many supermarkets have signed up to food delivery platforms, including Uber Eats and Deliveroo, and Tesco hopes the partnership will help reach its target of offering the service from 600 stores by the end of the year.
Alex Troughton, from Uber Eats UK, said: "It's clear that the needs of businesses and consumers have been rapidly evolving in recent years and that trend is accelerating.
"This exciting new partnership will harness the best of Uber's technology to power superfast Tesco deliveries across the UK."
Fees for deliveries will be higher than those made via Tesco's traditional online grocery service.
