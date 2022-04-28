Gary Allen: Killer's conviction and sentence appeals dismissed
A killer who murdered two women 21 years apart has had appeals against his sentences and convictions dismissed.
Gary Allen, 48, was jailed in 2021 for 37 years for strangling Samantha Class, 29, in Hull in 1997 and Alena Grlakova, 38, in Rotherham in 2018.
He was tried and cleared of Ms Class's murder in 2000 but the acquittal was quashed in 2020 after he was charged with killing Ms Grlakova.
A panel of three judges dismissed Allen's case at the Court of Appeal.
Ms Class had been stamped on, strangled with a ligature and run over by a car on 25 October 1997. Her body was discovered the following day on the banks of the Humber.
Ms Grlakova's body was found in a stream in Rotherham in April 2019, four months after she was reported missing.
Just weeks after he was acquitted of murdering Ms Class in February 2000, Allen assaulted two sex workers in separate attacks in Plymouth.
Ten years later, Humberside Police launched a year-long sting operation to monitor him and gather further evidence on Ms Class's murder.
During the undercover investigation, the killer admitted to an officer he had strangled a sex worker.
Following a seven-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court, Allen was found guilty of killing both women, who were sex workers at the times of their deaths, after jurors heard he had a profound hatred of prostitutes.
During the appeal hearing on Thursday, Allen's barrister Katherine Goddard QC claimed the trial judge "misdirected" jurors encouraging them to dismiss the evidence of three defence witnesses as "unreliable and not credible".
She said the independent witnesses claimed to have seen Ms Grlakova after she disappeared on Boxing Day 2018 and the sightings could "cast doubt" on the crown's case.
The court also heard there was no evidence the killings had been planned or pre-meditated.
Dismissing the appeals, Lord Justice Holroyde, sitting with Mrs Justice McGowan and Mr Justice Choudhury, said they did not accept the arguments, adding the trial judge had given "a faithful summary of the evidence of the witnesses and mentioned briefly the need to be cautious about identifying evidence".
