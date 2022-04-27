Ambulances sent to Ukraine from South West of England
- Published
Three decommissioned ambulances from the south west have been donated to the government of Ukraine.
The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) gifted the vehicles as part of the UK's package of NHS ambulance donations.
The ambulances will be used to provide urgent and immediate care to those injured following the Russian invasion.
The vehicles will travel 1,200 miles (1931.2 km) from Bristol to the Polish border with Ukraine.
They each contain a stretcher, scoop stretcher, long board and carry chair, and will help replace Ukrainian ambulances lost to Russian attacks.
'Lifesaving care'
Will Warrender, chief executive of SWASFT, said: "Like so many people around the world, we have watched on with great sadness at the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
"Along with other ambulance trusts around the country, we are humbled to be able to provide these ambulances to the government of Ukraine and its people.
"We hope that this small gesture goes some way to helping provide immediate frontline healthcare support to the many people who so desperately need it."
Elizabeth O'Mahony, NHS England and NHS improvement south west regional director, said: "I would like to thank SWASFT for donating the decommissioned ambulances to help Ukrainians continue to receive lifesaving care during this terrible conflict."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.