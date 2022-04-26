Man's jaw broken in assault after leaving Nantwich pub
- Published
A man suffered a fractured jaw when he was punched after leaving a pub.
The 22-year-old victim from Crewe left the Whitehorse public house on Pillory Street, Nantwich, with friends shortly after 22:00 BST on Easter Sunday, Cheshire Police said.
At around 22:25, close to the Wickstead Arms on Mill Street, he was approached from behind by an unknown man who punched him in the face.
The victim fell to the ground while the attacker fled on foot, the force said.
It has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Con Stuart Dunbar said: "This was a totally unprovoked attacked which left a man with serious injuries and we are committed to doing all we can to identify the person responsible.
"The attack took place during Nantwich Jazz Festival and we know that the town was extremely busy.
"As part of our enquiries we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and believes they may have witnessed the incident."
