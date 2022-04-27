Covid: Care homes 'were not helped to keep out virus'
Care homes were not helped to keep out Covid and residents were "disregarded", two women whose fathers died at the start of the pandemic have said.
Dr Cathy Gardner, from Devon, and Fay Harris, from Hampshire, said patients were discharged from hospitals back to homes without testing or isolation.
A High Court ruling on legal action they brought against the government and health bosses is due on Wednesday.
The government said it "worked tirelessly" to protect the public.
The legal action brought by the women argues that certain key policies and decisions led to a "shocking death toll" of care home residents.
These include an alleged policy of discharging patients from hospitals into care homes without testing and suitable isolation arrangements.
'No support'
Michael Gibson was 88 when he died on 3 April 2020 while living in a home in Oxfordshire during the UK's first lockdown.
His cause of death was given as "suspected Covid" after the home took in a patient discharged from a hospital with the virus.
His daughter, Dr Gardner, from Sidmouth, said she was "horrified".
Dr Gardner, an Independent district councillor with a PhD in virology, said: "I... realised that care homes just hadn't been supported; they hadn't been helped to keep Covid out.
"It shouldn't have been like that."
'Absolutely terrified'
Fay Harris, from Medstead, said she believed there was "no safeguarding" for her father Don Harris.
The 90-year-old former Royal Marine died in Alton, Hampshire, on 1 May 2020 after an outbreak in the care home in which he lived.
She said: "They [residents] were just completely overlooked, disregarded. There was no safeguarding.
"It must have been horrendous for staff as well."
She said she was told workers were "absolutely terrified to go to work".
She added: "It was Dad's home, but it was their place of work. Nobody should be made to feel like that."
The legal action was brought against the Department for Health and Social Care, NHS England and Public Health England.
The government said: "Every death is a tragedy and we worked tirelessly to protect the public from the threat to life and health posed by the pandemic and specifically sought to safeguard care homes and their residents."