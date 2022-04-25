Ukraine war: Donated fire engines from Cheshire arrive at border
- Published
Fire engines from Cheshire have arrived in eastern Europe as part of a UK convoy to help firefighters in Ukraine.
The service donated two engines and a hydraulic platform which were among 21 vehicles that left Kent last week.
The vehicles would "help support Ukraine firefighters who continue to protect their communities", Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
It shared a video on social media of the arrival on the Polish-Ukrainian border being clapped by firefighters.
The convoy was the second of donated fire engines and equipment to leave the UK under the project led by UK charity Fire Aid and supported by the Home Office.
The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) said services across the country had donated equipment which had been requested from Ukraine fire crews as they "continue their life-saving work in the most difficult conditions imaginable".
Some Ukrainian firefighters have died trying to protect communities and about 250 engines and 100 stations have been destroyed in the war, the NFCC said.
The Cheshire service said nine firefighters and officers had delivered the vehicles along with hundreds of pieces of surplus equipment, including helmets and hose reels.
The vehicles are no longer in use by the service, which is sending two more engines next month.
They also sent a video of a Ukrainian-speaking firefighter explaining how to use the hydraulic platform.
Mark Cashin, Cheshire's chief fire officer, said they were proud to offer support and their thoughts were with Ukrainian firefighters.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk