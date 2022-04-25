Four dead after stabbings in south London home
Four people have died of stab injuries at a home in south London, the Metropolitan Police have said.
Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a home in Delaford Road, Bermondsey at about 01:40 BST on Monday.
After forcing entry, they found three women and a man suffering with knife wounds.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody at a south London police station.
