Bermondsey stabbings: Four stabbed to death in south-east London home
Four people have been stabbed to death in a house in south-east London.
Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a home in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, at about 01:40 BST on Monday.
The victims, three women and a man, were all pronounced dead at the scene by emergency workers.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody at a south London police station, the Met Police said.
It is thought that all five people were known to each other.
Detectives from the Met's specialist crime unit are investigating and police said next of kin were being contacted.
