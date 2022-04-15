Another 40 arrests after protests at oil depots
Police have arrested 40 more people after climate change protests at three oil terminals.
Essex Police said 28 were detained at the Navigator depot in Thurrock and the Grays oil terminal.
Warwickshire Police confirmed another 12 arrests at the Kingsbury depot near Tamworth.
People in orange hi-vis jackets were seen on top of oil tankers, holding "Just Stop Oil" signs, a group affiliated with Extinction Rebellion.
They have been demanding that the government stop new oil and gas projects.
Demonstrators have been trying to obstruct the entrance at the site near Tamworth since 1 April and up to 29 were arrested after a protest there last weekend.
Warwickshire Police said: "Officers remain at Kingsbury Oil Terminal today and are currently dealing with protest activity after a number of protesters arrived overnight.
"While we will always recognise and respect the public's right to peaceful protest we will take action against anyone who breaks the law or causes significant impact on the community."
Essex Police confirmed the total number of arrests to date stood at 454 and that officers remained in Thurrock where a small number of protestors remained.
Assistant Chief Constable Glen Pavelin said: "Our dedicated officers will continue to work across the weekend to keep Essex moving, keep people safe and minimise disruption to the public.
"As demonstrated this week, if you come to Essex and engage in disruptive and dangerous protest, we will arrest you."
