Sir David Amess murder: Ali Harbi Ali given whole life order
IS fanatic Ali Harbi Ali has been given a whole-life jail sentence for murdering MP Sir David Amess.
Ali stabbed the Southend West MP more than 20 times at a constituency surgery in Essex in October.
At the hearing at the Old Bailey, Judge Mr Justice Sweeney said: "This was a murder that struck at the heart of our democracy."
In a statement Sir David's family said what happened was "beyond evil".
