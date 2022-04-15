FoodCycle says free meal demand doubled in three months
- Published
A charity which serves free meals from food that would go to waste says demand has almost doubled in the North East since the beginning of the year because of the cost of living crisis.
FoodCycle has seven projects in Tyneside and Teesside feeding people it said would otherwise go hungry.
Using unwanted supermarket food, the charity said it was providing 1,200 free meals a week in the region.
It is appealing for more volunteers to help cope with the influx in demand.
The charity said all guests at its projects were given a three-course meal as well as a bag of food to take home.
Volunteer Jane Hayes said: "We enjoy the challenge of getting random boxes of food and making three-course meals.
"Some people come because it's the only hot meal they might get that week, some come because they're lonely.
"People are really worried. Most people who come here are on relatively poor incomes or have health issues and so the cost of living is a massive thing.
"Whole families come because it's the best way of feeding four or five people."
'Going to get worse'
The charity has projects in Byker and Walker in Newcastle as well as Brecon Hill in Middlesbrough.
Volunteer Sarah Hughes works at the centre in Walker in Newcastle's East End, which according to the government is one of the most deprived neighbourhoods in England.
She said: "Quite a lot of these people are working - some full time - and they still can't afford to buy good food and feed their families.
"It's just really worrying and the thing is, it's only going to get worse."
One of those being served - Salem Farsiv - said: "I used to come here every week I was so lucky because at that time I really needed to be here and they were so supportive and nice people."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.